The Indian market opened higher on Friday as investor sentiment turned positive amid hopes of monetary stimulus from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) later today.

The Sensex opened 2.67 percent or 801.04 points higher at 30,747.81, while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,949.10, up 307.65 points or 3.56 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am today. Analysts expect monetary measures to boost liquidity in the market.

Broader indices also supported market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up more than 3 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded with huge gains with Nifty Bank leading the rally.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bharti Airtel was the only loser among Nifty constituents.

Meanwhile in Asia, stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after US unemployment filings surged to a record.

