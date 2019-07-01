#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

Updated : July 01, 2019 06:53 AM IST

Iran is the only major OPEC nation yet to have spoken publicly about a need to extend production cuts. Tehran has in the past objected to policies put forward by arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh was too close to Washington.
Washington has demanded Riyadh pump more oil to compensate for lower exports from Iran after slapping fresh sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day, or 1.2 percent of global demand, by six to nine months - until December 2019 or March 2020.
