OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in crude oil as Russian war roils markets

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries on Thursday decided to stick to a modest increase in production, even as Europe's proposed phaseout of Russian oil threatens to yank millions of barrels off a global market already thirsty for crude.

At an online meeting Thursday, the alliance known as OPEC+ which includes non-member Russia stayed with its road map to gradually open the oil taps.

It agreed to add 432,000 barrels per day in June. The plan is to make those regular increases to restore cuts made in 2020 during the worst of the pandemic recession.

The war in Ukraine has been a driving force in oil markets in recent days, and more so after the European Union's Executive Commission on Wednesday proposed phasing out Russian crude oil imports within six months.

Fears of a cutoff of Russian oil, natural gas or both have helped keep energy prices high. Russia is the world's largest oil exporter, with some 12% of the global supply, and Europe is its biggest customer.

Beyond the EU oil boycott, Western financial sanctions have deterred banks and insurers from supporting the oil trade with Russia. Some buyers have shunned Russian oil because they don't want to be associated with the Kremlin.

The International Energy Agency has said some 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil could wind up being forced off the market starting this month due to international sanctions and as the impact of a widening customer-driven embargo comes into full force.

The Paris-based organization said that while some buyers, most notably in Asia, increased purchases of sharply discounted Russian barrels, traditional customers are cutting back.