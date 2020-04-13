  • SENSEX
OPEC and allies finalise record oil production cut after days of discussion

Updated : April 13, 2020 06:26 AM IST

OPEC and its oil producing allies on Sunday finalised a historic agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, which is the single largest output cut in history.
The group, known as OPEC+, initially proposed cutting production by 10 million barrels per day on Thursday, but Mexico opposed the amount it was being asked to cut, holding up the final deal.
Under OPEC+'s new agreement, Mexico will cut 100,000 barrels per day, instead of the 400,000 barrels per day it had initially been asked to cut.
