OPEC+ sticks to 2023 oil production target, Saudi Arabia announces further voluntary cuts

Ahead of the meeting, Saudi oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in late May warned oil market speculators to “watch out,” in a comment widely read as heralding another supply cut.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the year, even as coaliation chair Saudi Arabia announced further voluntary cuts to its output. The group also announced that it will limit combined oil production to 40.463 million barrels per day between January-December 2024.

Earlier, the alliance had agreed to a production cut of 2 million barrels per day in October last year. Some members in April had already announced voluntary cuts of over 1.6 million barrels per day in production. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday that all voluntary cuts, which were initially set to expire after 2023, will now be extended until the end of 2024, in comments reported by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said Riyadh will implement an additional voluntary one-month 1 million-barrel-per-day cut starting this July, which can be extended. This will bring the kingdom’s total voluntary declines to 1.5 million barrels per day over the period, reining in its production to 9 million barrels.

The Saudi energy minister described the kingdom’s additional 1 million barrel-per-day voluntary reduction as a “Saudi lollipop” and stressed it will implemented.

It remains to be seen if the 2024 reduction in output will offer long-term support to current oil futures prices when markets open on Monday, following months of pressure from global financial turmoil since the start of the year.

