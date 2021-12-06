OPEC+ agrees to continue raising oil output despite Omicron; here's why

OPEC is betting the pent-up demand in the post-lockdown economies of the world, will outweigh whatever hit the Omicron variant of coronavirus has and will cause.

Many market watchers were expecting the cartel to pause the outputs in view of Omicron, even as the economic impact of the latest permutation of coronavirus remains uncertain. Saudi Arabia, the country leading OPEC and Russia, the ally, had debated such a pause , probably why markets took a bad hit.

Right after the announcement, crude benchmark Brent Crude fell over $1 , according to a Reuters report. The prices slumped as much as $63, though it later covered the ground to trade around $70. Nevertheless, it is well below October's three-year highs of $86. But it has managed to still rise over 30 percent from the start of 2021.

While many have interpreted the decision as a way to assuage consumers like the United States, which had criticised the OPEC+ for artificially lifting prices with their cautious increment of oil output, despite oil prices touching three year-highs. Which had also released its strategic reserves when OPEC+ did not increase the output. Irrespective of this, Norbert Rücker of Bank Julius Baer maintained , "Oil politics tend to be a function of prices, not vice versa." Rücker is the Head of Economics and Next Generation Research.

"Irrespective of whether such geopolitical considerations apply for this specific episode or not, the past weeks seem to confirm that supply policies tend to come under pressure from high prices. Oil politics tend to be a function of prices, not vice versa," Rücker said in a note.

Rücker believes the fundamentals played a key role in the OPEC+ decision, "aside from any pandemic hiccup concerns."

Crude oil outlook

According to Rücker, the oil market is in a "transitional phase". In the market, output growth is more than demand growth and storage is shifting from "tightening towards easing."

"A case in point, US oil storage has been trending sideways since late summer with the deficit narrowing against seasonal levels. We keep a close eye on the current pandemic developments to see if they shift the oil market’s transition path," Rücker said.

He said the fundamental impact of air travel restrictions on the market will be limited. The only restrictions are broader health restrictions that can meaningfully dent demand. "A nd under such conditions, the petro-nations would likely change their supply path," Rücker said.

However, he did point to a surprising element – the sharpness of past days' down-move. He said the " common sentiment indicators did not hint at any elevated bullishness and thus risk of long covering."

In the past days, both OPEC and Omicron spooked the oil market and sent prices tumbling. Within a matter of a week, oil prices dropped from above USD 80 to below USD 70 per barrel, slumping as much as 20 percent during the time.