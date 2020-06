Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 53 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise a litre in the national capital, marking the 12th consecutive day of increase in rates. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.81 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 76.43 a litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On Wednesday, global oil prices have edged lower as a drawdown in US distillate stockpiles for the first time since March and a sharp drop in UScrude production faced concerns over fuel demand due to fresh outbreaks of COVID-19.