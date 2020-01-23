Oil skids as spectre of China virus looms over fuel demand, economy
Updated : January 23, 2020 02:29 PM IST
Brent crude futures were down 87 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $62.34 a barrel by 0733 GMT, and earlier dropped to the lowest since December 4 after falling 2.1 percent the previous session.
The US bank maintained its forecasts for Brent to average $67 a barrel in the first quarter and $64.50 a barrel throughout 2020.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more