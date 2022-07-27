    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Oil rises on US crude stock drawdown

    Oil rises on US crude stock drawdown

    Profile image
    By Reuters  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Prices were also lifted by expectations of a tighter gas squeeze in Europe after Russia's Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

    Oil rises on US crude stock drawdown
    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles.
    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 67 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $95.65 a barrel by 00:09 GMT. Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $104.73 a barrel.
    After settlement on Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States fell by 4 million barrels last week. That is four times the 1 million barrel decline expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
    Gasoline inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels compared with expectations of a build of 3.5 million barrels, the API data showed. The US government's Energy Information Administration releases its weekly oil report later on Wednesday.
    Prices were also lifted by expectations of a tighter gas squeeze in Europe from Wednesday after Russia's Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.
    European Union countries on Tuesday approved a weakened emergency plan to curb demand, after striking compromise deals to limit reductions for some countries.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Tags
    Next Article

    United Spirits net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 210 crore on strong consumer demand

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng