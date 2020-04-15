Commodities Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases Updated : April 15, 2020 08:45 AM IST Brent futures were up 38 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $29.98 a barrel as of 0201 GMT or 7:31 am, after falling 6.7 percent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $20.47, having crashed 10.3 percent in the previous session. US crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.