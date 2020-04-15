  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases

Updated : April 15, 2020 08:45 AM IST

Brent futures were up 38 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $29.98 a barrel as of 0201 GMT or 7:31 am, after falling 6.7 percent on Tuesday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $20.47, having crashed 10.3 percent in the previous session.
US crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

You May Also Like

IMF says world set to witness worst recession since 1930s, cuts India's FY21 growth forecast to 1.9%

IMF says world set to witness worst recession since 1930s, cuts India's FY21 growth forecast to 1.9%

Considering applications for H1B visa extension, says USCIS

Considering applications for H1B visa extension, says USCIS

Coronavirus outbreak: US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

Coronavirus outbreak: US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement