Commodities Oil rises 2% but traders brace for wild ride on US Election Day Updated : November 03, 2020 10:40 PM IST Major US stock market indices were all trading higher, with the S&P 500 up over 2.2 percent. The US dollar, meanwhile, dipped 0.8 percent against a basket of currencies as risk appetite grew on bets that Democrat Joe Biden will win Tuesday’s US election. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.