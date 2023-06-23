Oil resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike

Both crude benchmarks had dropped about $3 in the previous session after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point, sparking fears of an economic slowdown denting fuel demand.
Oil prices fell for a second straight session and were headed for a weekly decline of more than three percent on Friday, as a higher-than-expected interest rate hike in Britain and warnings about looming rate rises in the US ignited concerns over demand.
Brent futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $69.09 at 0240 GMT.
"Recession fears mount again following central banks' rate hikes and a hawkish Fed," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, adding that a stronger dollar was also weighing on prices.
An increase in the value of the dollar, which has risen 0.3 percent this week, can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Peter McGuire, CEO, XM Australia said, that global growth, geo political issues can impact crude prices. "I don't think it's going to go upwards - $70 per barrel would be the low point. But let's say $65 per barrel could be a low point. I still believe $80 per barrel to $90 per barrel to be the upside. So anywhere in that sort of zone. I'm worried about US dollar and worried about rates, inflation, all of these components also."
Both crude benchmarks had dropped about $3 in the previous session after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point, sparking fears of an economic slowdown denting fuel demand.
The market is now waiting for the release of Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) from around the world on Friday for a view on manufacturing activity and demand trends.
In the US, crude stocks posted a surprise drawdown in the last week, helped by strong export demand and low imports, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. However, gasoline and distillate inventories rose.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would move interest rates at a "careful pace" from here as policymakers edge towards ending their historic round of monetary policy tightening.
Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. Fears of hikes by major central banks have clouded the fuel demand outlook for the rest of the year.
"Energy traders are worried that the Fed and friends might cripple economic growth in the second half of the year," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context
Jun 23, 2023 IST9 Min Read
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read