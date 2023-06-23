CNBC TV18
Oil resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 10:17:05 AM IST (Published)

Both crude benchmarks had dropped about $3 in the previous session after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point, sparking fears of an economic slowdown denting fuel demand.

Oil prices fell for a second straight session and were headed for a weekly decline of more than three percent on Friday, as a higher-than-expected interest rate hike in Britain and warnings about looming rate rises in the US ignited concerns over demand.

Brent futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $69.09 at 0240 GMT.
"Recession fears mount again following central banks' rate hikes and a hawkish Fed," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, adding that a stronger dollar was also weighing on prices.
X