US crude oil futures climbed nearly 3 percent on Tuesday in light trading as the Trump administration launched an effort to work with Saudi Arabia to stabilise oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery rose $0.67, or 2.9 percent, to $24.03 as of 2353 GMT, adding to gains on Monday.

Brent futures for May delivery rose 52 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $27.55 as of 0015 GMT or 5:45 am IST .

"However volumes are terrible, they're very low, so this is not a high confidence move," CMC Markets and Stockbroking chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

The U.S. administration has appointed a special energy representative to Saudi Arabia, Victoria Coates, as part of a diplomatic push to stabilise energy markets, hammered by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The market is testing support following a more than 60 percent slide in oil prices since the start of the year due to the impact of the coronavirus on global demand and a market share war between Saudi Arabia and Russia set to bloat oil supply from April.

"Given the market's already pricing in full production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and we've already priced in significant demand destruction, it's hard to see what would cause the next significant downdraft from here," McCarthy said.