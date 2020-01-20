Commodities
Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output
Updated : January 20, 2020 08:26 AM IST
Brent crude futures were up by 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $65.60 by 0109 GMT, having earlier reached $66.00 a barrel, the highest since Jan. 9.
The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 60 cents, or 1 percent, at $59.14 a barrel, after rising to $59.73, the highest since Jan. 10.
