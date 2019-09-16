#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Oil prices jump 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply

Updated : September 16, 2019 08:11 AM IST

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose $7.06 a barrel or 11.7 percent from their New York close on Friday .
State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attack cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day.
Oil prices jump 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV