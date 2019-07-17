Commodities
Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows
Updated : July 17, 2019 06:40 AM IST
Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $64.51, or 0.3 percent by 0027 GMT. They ended 3.2 percent down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent at $57.63. They fell 3.3 percent on Wednesday, having fallen to the lowest since July 9.
Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme have lent support to oil futures, given the potential for a price spike should the situation deteriorate.
