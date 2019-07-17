#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows

Updated : July 17, 2019 06:40 AM IST

Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $64.51, or 0.3 percent by 0027 GMT. They ended 3.2 percent down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent at $57.63. They fell 3.3 percent on Wednesday, having fallen to the lowest since July 9.
Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme have lent support to oil futures, given the potential for a price spike should the situation deteriorate.
Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

TV18 Broadcast says effective cost control measures resulted into higher profitability

TV18 Broadcast says effective cost control measures resulted into higher profitability

Federal Bank says retail loan growth continues to remain strong at over 25%

Federal Bank says retail loan growth continues to remain strong at over 25%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV