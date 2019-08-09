Commodities
Powered by:
Oil prices rise on expectations of more OPEC output cuts
Updated : August 09, 2019 06:38 AM IST
International benchmark Brent crude futures, were at $57.61 a barrel by 0009 GMT, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $52.79 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.
Both contracts jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to recover from January lows, buoyed by reports that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, had called other producers to discuss the recent slide in crude prices.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more