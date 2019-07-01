Commodities
Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:04 AM IST
Front-month Brent crude futures for September touched an intraday high of $66.14 a barrel and were up 89 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $65.63 a barrel by 1117 GMT.
US crude futures for August rose 88 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $59.35 a barrel after earlier hitting a peak of $60.10, the highest in over five weeks.
