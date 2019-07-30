Commodities
Powered by:
Oil prices rise ahead of expected US interest rate cut
Updated : July 30, 2019 06:30 AM IST
Brent crude rose 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $64.01 a barrel by 0013 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the previous session.
US crude was up 34 cents or 0.6 percent, at $57.21 a barrel, having risen 1.2 percent on Monday.
US central bankers will begin their two-day meeting later in the day and are expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more