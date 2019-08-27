Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asia stocks, bond yields rise as trade war fears ease
Oil prices rise after Trump says China trade deal likely
Rupee rebounds 15 paise to 71.66 against USD
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Oil prices rise after Trump says China trade deal likely

Updated : August 27, 2019 06:36 AM IST

Brent crude was up by 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $58.97 a barrel by 0024 GMT, after falling 1 percent the previous session, dropping for a third day in a row.
US crude was up by 23 cents or 0.4 percent at $$53.87 a barrel, having also dropped 1 percent on Monday for a fourth day of declines.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.
Oil prices rise after Trump says China trade deal likely
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

We have become India's No.1 smartphone brand in three years, says Xiaomi's Manu Jain

We have become India's No.1 smartphone brand in three years, says Xiaomi's Manu Jain

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV