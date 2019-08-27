Commodities
Oil prices rise after Trump says China trade deal likely
Updated : August 27, 2019 06:36 AM IST
Brent crude was up by 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $58.97 a barrel by 0024 GMT, after falling 1 percent the previous session, dropping for a third day in a row.
US crude was up by 23 cents or 0.4 percent at $$53.87 a barrel, having also dropped 1 percent on Monday for a fourth day of declines.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.
