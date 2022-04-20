Oil prices rise 1% after sinking in previous sessions

Crude oil prices rose about 1 percent on Wednesday, gaining back some of their losses during the previous session on concerns about energy demand after the IMF cut its economic growth forecasts.

However, the demand concerns have been offset by a tighter supply outlook following sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, and a key European supplier, after its invasion of Ukraine.

"Higher energy prices could trigger demand rationing," ANZ Research said in a note. "On the other hand, the Chinese Covid-zero approach and strict lockdowns are keeping demand prospects subdued," it added.

Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent or 96 cents to $108.21 a barrel by 00:04 GMT. The front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires Wednesday, rose by 1.2 percent or $1.19 to $103.75 a barrel. The second-month contract gained 1.2 percent or $1.18 to $103.23 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 5.2 percent in volatile trading on Tuesday.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing the economic impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, and warned that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, produced 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by the West. Russia produced about 3,00,000 bpd below its target in March at 10.018 million bpd.

Adding outages to the concerns about supply, Libya's National Oil Corporation declared force majeure at the Brega oil port saying it was unable to fulfil its commitments to the oil market.