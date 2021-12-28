Oil prices near one-month high on easing concerns over Omicron

Oil prices gained on Tuesday on the hope that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have only a limited impact on global demand. Oil was trading close to last session's one-month high.

Brent crude rose 0.1 percent to $78.67 a barrel, by 0115 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.2 percent to $75.75 a barrel. This is a fifth straight session gain in oil prices.

Both markets were trading close to Monday's peaks, their highest prices since late November. The reports that there will not be any new COVID-19 restrictions in the UK before the end of 2021 have a positive impact on oil prices.

Oil prices have risen around 50 percent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Investors are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting on January 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrels-per-day production increase in February.

At its last meeting, OPEC+ stuck to its plans to boost output for January despite Omicron.

Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to December 21, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,634 contracts to 259,093 during the period.

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that there will not be any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021 as the government awaited more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates.

However, over 1,300 flights were cancelled by the US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.

-With agency inputs