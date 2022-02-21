Oil prices jump on fresh warnings over Ukraine-Russia conflict

Oil prices surged over $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the US and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures edged up $1.34, or 1.4 percent to $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.8 percent to $92.75 a barrel after hitting a high of $92.93.

"If a Russian invasion takes place as the US and UK have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Reuters quoted as saying Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar in a note.

-With agency inputs