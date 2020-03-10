  • SENSEX
Oil prices jump 4% after rout on stimulus hopes but price war weighs

Updated : March 10, 2020 04:38 PM IST

Brent crude futures were up $1.44, or around 4 percent, to $35.80 a barrel by 0903 GMT, after hitting a session high of $37.38 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.52, or around 5 percent, to $32.65 a barrel, after hitting a high of $33.73.
Both benchmarks plunged 25 percent on Monday, dropping to their lowest levels since February 2016 and recording their biggest one-day percentage declines since January 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the first Gulf War.
