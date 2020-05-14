  • SENSEX
Oil prices inch higher on surprise U.S. stock drawdown, but demand concerns remain

Updated : May 14, 2020 07:39 AM IST

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories.
Crude stocks in the United States had billowed since mid-January on falling fuel demand around the world as a result of the pandemic.
