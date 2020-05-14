Commodities Oil prices inch higher on surprise U.S. stock drawdown, but demand concerns remain Updated : May 14, 2020 07:39 AM IST Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories. However, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories. Crude stocks in the United States had billowed since mid-January on falling fuel demand around the world as a result of the pandemic. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365