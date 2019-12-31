Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Updated : December 31, 2019 06:22 AM IST
Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to settle at $68.44 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents to settle at $61.68 a barrel.
The trade war between the world's two largest economies has hurt market sentiment around the world.
