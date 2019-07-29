Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:56 AM IST
Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $63.23 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $56.08 a barrel.
An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.
