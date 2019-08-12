#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Oil prices fall on worries over demand growth outlook

Updated : August 12, 2019 06:28 AM IST

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.25 a barrel by 0007 GMT, down 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their previous settlement.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $54.28 per barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.
The US-China trade dispute rocked global equity markets last week, while a surprise build in US crude stocks added downward pressure to oil prices, which have lost around 20 percent from their 2019 peaks reached in April. 
