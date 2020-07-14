Commodities Oil prices fall on demand recovery fears, OPEC+ easing expectations Updated : July 14, 2020 01:04 PM IST Analysts estimate U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 900,000 barrels and crude oil inventories by 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 10. Under the existing agreement, OPEC+ is set to taper its record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd from August through December. China's June crude oil imports hit records on both monthly and daily bases, data showed on Tuesday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply