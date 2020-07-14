  • SENSEX
Oil prices fall on demand recovery fears, OPEC+ easing expectations

Updated : July 14, 2020 01:04 PM IST

Analysts estimate U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 900,000 barrels and crude oil inventories by 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 10.
Under the existing agreement, OPEC+ is set to taper its record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd from August through December.
China's June crude oil imports hit records on both monthly and daily bases, data showed on Tuesday.
