Oil prices fall as concerns over global supply tightness ease after coordinated release of stocks

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the concerns over tightness in global supply eased after the US-led coordinated release of stocks from strategic reserves.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $78.38 a barrel at 0122 GMT, reversing out of a 2.3 percent gain in the previous day as the investors booked profits from the rally ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Brent crude futures shed 0.4 percent to $81.99 a barrel, after rising 3.3 percent on Tuesday.

"The coordinated efforts by oil consuming countries to lower crude prices prompted fresh selling," Reuters quoted as saying Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"Behind the decline is also profit-taking ahead of the US holiday," he said.

The concerns over slower demand in Europe amid a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic also weighed on sentiment.

The US on Tuesday said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude.

According to a Nikkei newspaper report published on Wednesday, Japan will hold auctions for nearly 4.2 million barrels of oil out of its reserves.

Adding to pressure, US crude and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov 19, against an analyst expectation of a decline by about 500,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels, the data showed.

Still, some analysts said the effect on prices of the coordinated release was likely to be short-lived after years of declining investment and a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

The coordinated release may add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more-than-100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"The threat of more supply in the short term certainly creates an artificially looser oil market for the next 1-2 month period," Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a report.

"However, the move by (US President) Biden and other leaders may just be pushing the supply issue down the timeline, as emptying out storage will put even further strain on already low oil stockpiles," he added.

-With agency inputs