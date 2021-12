Oil prices extend gains on easing Omicron fears, supply delay from Iran

Oil prices extended gain on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased and delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies after Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT after settling 4.6 percent higher on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 0.6 percent, building on a 4.9 percent gain in the previous session.

Oil prices were pummelled last week over concerns that vaccines might be less effective against Omicron, sparking fears that governments may re-impose restrictions to curb its spread and hit global growth and oil demand.

However, a South African health official reported over the weekend that Omicron cases there had only shown mild symptoms. Also, the top US infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, has told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia raised monthly crude prices on Sunday. This comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to continue raising output by 400,000 barrels per day in January despite the release of US strategic petroleum reserves, according to a Reuters report.

A delay in the return of Iranian oil also supported prices. Indirect US-Iran nuclear talks have hit roadblocks. Germany urged Iran on Monday to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme.

"While negotiations could still find success when they recommence later this week, markets may need to consider a more prolonged delay to Iranian oil exports," Reuters quoted as saying Commonwealth Bank of Australia's commodity analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

"That’s positive for oil prices and supports OPEC+ plans to boost oil production through 2022."

Meanwhile, Iraq has also expressed optimism over demand and higher prices while global oil and gas executives warned of underinvestment and the need for fossil fuels despite a push for cleaner energy.

