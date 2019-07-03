Oil prices edge up after steep fall; OPEC cuts, stocks draw support
Updated : July 03, 2019 08:02 AM IST
An expected large draw in crude oil inventory in the United States also buoyed sentiment after a bigger-than-expected fall in inventories in a private survey.
Brent crude futures for September delivery were trading up 48 cents, or 0.8 percent , at $62.88 a barrel by 0053 GMT.
US crude futures for August were up 37 cents, or 0.7 percent , at $56.62 a barrel.
