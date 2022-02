Oil prices ease on prospect of extra supply from Iran

Oil prices tumbled on Friday as the prospect of extra supply from Iran outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply. Oil prices witnessed wild swings during the week, with Brent crude hitting $100 per barrel on February 17, 2022, for the first time since 2014.

Brent crude futures fell 0.7 percent to $92.29 a barrel at 0124 GMT, extending a 1.9 percent drop from the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also shed 0.7 percent to $91.09 a barrel, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks after hitting their highest points since September 2014, with a deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear.

"Nevertheless, the spectre of a potential 1 million b/d hitting the oil market saw Brent crude oil prices come under pressure," Reuters quoted as saying ANZ Research analysts in a note.

Analysts do not expect prices to fall much in the near term, even with the prospect of a return of more Iranian oil, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, struggling to meet their production targets.

"Oil markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions given global oil stockpiles are tracking near seven‑year lows and as OPEC+ spare capacity comes into question given disappointing OPEC+ supply growth," Commonwealth Bank (CBA) analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

With oil demand also recovering as air travel and road traffic picks up, CBA sees Brent holding in the $90 to $100 a barrel range in the short term and topping $100 "quite easily" if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host a call on Friday on the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union, and NATO, the office of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

