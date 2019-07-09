In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Oil prices drop as trade tensions stoke economy worries

Updated : July 09, 2019 06:33 AM IST

Brent crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $63.90 a barrel by 0022 GMT. They fell 12 cents on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $57.46 a barrel. They rose 15 cents in the previous session.
Goldman Sachs said growth in US shale production was likely to outpace that of global demand at least through 2020, limiting gains in oil prices despite output curbs led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Oil prices drop as trade tensions stoke economy worries
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q1 results today: Here's what to expect

TCS Q1 results today: Here's what to expect

These are the Q1FY20 earnings forecast by analysts on sectors ranging from automobiles to oil and gas

These are the Q1FY20 earnings forecast by analysts on sectors ranging from automobiles to oil and gas

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV