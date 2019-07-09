Commodities
Powered by:
Oil prices drop as trade tensions stoke economy worries
Updated : July 09, 2019 06:33 AM IST
Brent crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $63.90 a barrel by 0022 GMT. They fell 12 cents on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $57.46 a barrel. They rose 15 cents in the previous session.
Goldman Sachs said growth in US shale production was likely to outpace that of global demand at least through 2020, limiting gains in oil prices despite output curbs led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more