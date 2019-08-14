Oil prices drop as data shows surprise climb in US inventories
Updated : August 14, 2019 06:55 AM IST
Brent crude was down 35 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $60.95 a barrel at 0116 GMT, after rising 4.7 percent on Tuesday, the biggest percentage gain since December.
US oil was down 46 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $56.64 a barrel, having risen 4 percent the previous session, the most in just over a month.
China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that US and Chinese trade officials spoke on the phone and agreed to talk again within two weeks.
