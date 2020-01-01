#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016

Updated : January 01, 2020 06:28 AM IST

Brent gained about 23 percent in 2019 and WTI rose 34 percent, their biggest yearly gains in three years.
Brent crude fell 67 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $66.00 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 62 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $61.06 a barrel.
