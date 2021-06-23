Oil Ministry opposes monetising core assets as suggested by NITI Aayog

The Ministry of Petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) has opposed the idea of core asset monetisation of Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) and GAIL, identified by NITI Aayog. CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that the MoPNG has instead identified non-core assets for monetisation worth Rs 17,500 crore and has told the think tank that it is not practical to monetise core assets that are integral to OMCs and GAIL for operations.

The Finance Minister announced a national monetisation pipeline in February this year, NITI Aayog was given the task to identify assets across sectors. Some of the sectors announced include assets from roads, airports, power grids, oil & gas pipelines, warehousing, Sports stadiums.

MoPNG has identified non-core assets worth Rs 17,500 crore which includes assets from IOC, GAIL & HPCL. Some of the assets include 2 hydrogen-generating units in Gujarat and some ESG assets like effluent treatment plants, sulphur recovery units, water treatments plants etc from IOC, worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

The Dhabhol-Bengaluru pipeline, Dahej-Uran-Panvel-Dabhol pipeline worth Rs 5,000 crore from GAIL and HPCL’s product pipeline from Mangalore-Hassan worth Rs 2,500 crore and more assets are being identified.

The government is looking to monetise operating infrastructure assets, to finance new infrastructure development.