Oil falls as spectre of US-China trade war haunts market
Updated : September 13, 2019 07:21 AM IST
Brent crude was down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $60.21 a barrel by 0053 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 was off by 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $54.95.
Brent has traded in a range of nearly $5 this week and is heading for the first weekly loss in five. U.S. crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks.
