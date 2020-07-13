  • SENSEX
Oil dips on surge in COVID-19 infections

Updated : July 13, 2020 04:40 PM IST

Rising tension between the United States and China over the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues also pressured prices.
The World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total up by more than 230,000.
