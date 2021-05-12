Oil climbs on drop in US oil stockpiles, solid demand outlook Updated : May 12, 2021 10:19:05 IST U.S. unleaded gasoline prices hit an average $2.99 a gallon, the highest since November 2014, the American Automobile Association said. Brent crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $68.70 a barrel, adding to a 23 cent gain on Tuesday. Published : May 12, 2021 10:19 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply