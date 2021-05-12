  • SENSEX
Oil climbs on drop in US oil stockpiles, solid demand outlook

May 12, 2021

U.S. unleaded gasoline prices hit an average $2.99 a gallon, the highest since November 2014, the American Automobile Association said.
Brent crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $68.70 a barrel, adding to a 23 cent gain on Tuesday.
Published : May 12, 2021 10:19 AM IST

