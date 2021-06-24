Home

    Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boost demand optimism

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in US crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports.

