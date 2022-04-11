There has been no hike in petrol and diesel prices for the fifth straight day on Monday. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 litre since March 22.

Petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel at 96.67 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai was at a record 120.51 a litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 a litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

Petrol in Kolkata was being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Petrol prices have surged past Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

International oil prices, which neared USD 140 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have tempered to around USD 107 per barrel, but fuel prices continue to be on the rise in India as state-owned fuel retailers cover for the holding rates for a record 137 days during elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.