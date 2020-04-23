  • SENSEX
Negative crude oil price: Why brokerages are moving courts against MCX

Updated : April 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST

The negative crude oil price settlement for a Multi Commodity Exchange April contract that expired on Monday has led to national brokers like Religare, Motilal Oswal , PCS securities moving the Bombay High Court.
Many other brokers will be moving courts Today and Tomorrow in Delhi and Mumbai.
