Natural gas surges with largest weekly gain since March

In the US markets, the latest surge marked the largest weekly increase since March. Trading at four-week highs, US gas prices climbed by 17 percent in the previous week.

Natural gas is commanding attention worldwide, with significant gains observed across various varieties and time zones. In the US markets, the latest surge marked the largest weekly increase since March. Trading at four-week highs, US gas prices climbed by 17 percent in the previous week.

European gas prices have also experienced robust gains. Throughout June, prices have risen by almost 60 percent. This notable price surge can be attributed to the fact that US gas storage levels increased by approximately 84 billion cubic feet, slightly below the market's anticipation of 96 billion cubic feet.

Additionally, US gas production has slightly declined from the record highs witnessed in May, further contributing to the price momentum.

As the Western world enters the summer season, air conditioning demand is projected to rise significantly. Some regions are already experiencing above-normal temperatures, leading to anticipation of heightened cooling needs.

In Europe, gas storage currently stands at 72 percent. However, the European Union aims to reach 90 percent storage capacity by the first of November. This target indicates a potential increase in gas purchases from Europe, which is expected to support prices.

Read Here | HMA Agro Industries among 4 IPOs to hit primary market this week

Comparing the current prices to August last year, when gas prices reached around $10, we can observe a considerable difference. The previous year's prices were influenced by insufficient gas supply from Russia and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

While the market has witnessed a $2 increase in support, analysts believe that prices may experience further gains during the summer season. The ongoing Atlantic hurricane season in the US could also contribute to this upward price trajectory.