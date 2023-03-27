Natural Gas prices at one month low on weak demand, high temperature

The prices have now fallen five percent for the week , and are down 22 percent for the month. The United States Natural Gas output in March rises to 98.4bcfd

The prices of Natural Gas are trading at one-month low as amid weak demand due to above normal temperature. The commodity has posted its third weekly loss.

The US Natural Gas storage is at 1.9 trillion cubic feet, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The number is 36.1 percent up year-on-year, and 22.7 percent on five year average. It is the highest for this period since 2020.

The gas production climbed to a record 35,804 billion cubic feet in 2022, up 3.7 percent against 2021 and a compound annual rate of 4.1 percent over the last decade. However, the liquefied natural gas exports increased to a record 3,866 billion cubic feet.

All the increase happened in the first half of the year.

Following the explosion at Freeport LNG in June 2022, exports in the second half of the year were up by less than one percent compared with the prior year.

The production-export disbalance was initially outweighed by the rising demand of Air Conditioners amid a milder summer and hotter winter.

Over the course of time, inventories increased putting sustained pressure on the prices.