NALCO expects aluminium demand to grow by 5-6% with short-term fluctuations

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) expects aluminium demand to grow by 5-6 percent, Sridhar Patra, chairman and managing director (CMD), told CNBC-TV18.

Aluminium stocks rallied on October 18 as the global aluminium market has been in a large uptrend buoyed by the commentary from Alcoa (the world's eighth-largest producer of aluminium). Alcoa was up 15 percent reacting to its numbers, so aluminium stocks were a big talking point yesterday. Additionally, Credit Suisse has also said it remains most bullish on aluminium from the base metals pack.

“With the curtailment of production by the majors (like China and European Union) and revival of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a wide gap, so it has pushed the prices up. Demand in the long-term will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-6 percent which is predicted and short-term it might have some fluctuations, but long-term there will be demand across the globe of 5-6 percent,” the NALCO CMD said.

The aluminium supply-demand gap has widened owing to production cuts in China.

“At present, the supply-demand gap has widened because of certain curtailment of production by the major. China is 50-55 percent of the global production and consumption it accounts for. Now, due to the coal crisis, the prices have increased by 10 percent and the production has also been curtailed,” said Patra.

For the entire management interview, watch the video