NALCO declares record 115% dividend for 2018-19

Updated : September 19, 2019 01:47 PM IST

This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the Company in 1981 which works out to Rs 5.75 per share of Rs 5 each.
Dividend including the applicable dividend distribution tax works out to a payout of 74.65 percent of the PAT against 98.81 percent of the previous financial year.
