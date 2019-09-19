NALCO declares record 115% dividend for 2018-19

This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the Company in 1981 which works out to Rs 5.75 per share of Rs 5 each.
Dividend including the applicable dividend distribution tax works out to a payout of 74.65 percent of the PAT against 98.81 percent of the previous financial year.
