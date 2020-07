The international gold price raced to a record high earlier today after the deepening COVID-19 crisis has sent the US dollar tumbling and investors moving to safe have to avoid the volatility. The dollar has lost ground against a range of currencies, falling to its lowest level since June 2018. This has sent the yellow metal prices past its previous high hit in 2011 and put it on track for even bigger gains.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe leading to unprecedented economic turmoil, UBS now expects the gold price to cross $2,000 per ounce in the next 6-12 months. Ongoing investment demand remains a key driver behind a higher gold price.

However, it added that strong economic data could keep the rally in check. A weaker dollar is gold supportive, particularly when falling sharply, noted UBS. But due to the negative correlation with equities in risk-averse environments, gold reduced the volatility profile of an equity portfolio, it explained.

The report also mentioned that adding gold to equities has historically improved the risk-reward of the portfolio 80 percent of the time – via an effective volatility reduction.

"Historically, gold has generally improved the risk-adjusted returns when added to a developed markets equity portfolio in the last 50 years. On a 5-year window basis, adding gold worked 8 out of 10 periods for a 5 percent allocation and 7 out of 10 for up to a 20 percent allocation," stated the report.

The volatility reduction is significant when adding gold to a global equity portfolio. Gold reduced the portfolio volatility profile by roughly 40 percent, it further noted.

Gold has rallied over 25 percent this year, making it one of the best-performing assets, as investors seek to minimise the effects of the economic impact of COVID-19 and volatility in other investments.

Gold has marched relentlessly higher in recent sessions as doubts grow over the global recovery from the pandemic. The pandemic continues to rip through the US, while flare-ups in Europe have caused some countries to reimpose travel restrictions.