Metals lose their sheen in February after a bright start to the year

Metal prices have corrected anywhere between 6-12 percent in February.
After a strong start to 2023, underlying metals in February have lost most of the gains made during the month of January.
Metal prices, which closed January with gains between 10-15 percent, have seen most of those gains vanish. Prices dropped between 6-12 percent this month.
The year started with support from lower inventories, down between 45-85 percent for many base metals. Aluminium inventories were the lowest since 2016, while zinc inventories had declined to lowest in 90 years.
Major support for metals in January came from the reopening in China as the country eased the zero-Covid policy. But that demand too is uneven and erratic, leading to money managers taking money off table.
The expectations of hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve on back of hotter-than-expected US data have also led to selling pressure in global equities and industrial metals.
The street believes that with the US Fed winding down the book from $9 trillion to $8.35 trillion in two months and the expectation that it would see further cuts means tight liquidity situation going ahead, leading to metals staying under pressure till we see inflation come off in US or the China demand sustaining.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
